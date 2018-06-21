English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AirAsia Pilot Turns AC on Full Blast to 'Hound Passengers Out' After 4-Hour Delay in Kolkata
Indian Oil Corporation Executive Director (West Bengal) Dipankar Ray, who was also travelling in the same flight, complained of very "unprofessional and rude" behaviour from the airline staff.
In a video that Indian Oil Corporation Executive Director uploaded on Facebook, it was seen that passengers were arguing with on-board staff for switching off the blower.
Guwahati/Mumbai: Some passengers on an AirAsia India flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra got into an altercation with airline staff over deplaning them after the flight was delayed by over four hours, a passenger claimed.
Indian Oil Corporation Executive Director (West Bengal) Dipankar Ray, who was also travelling in the same flight, complained of very "unprofessional and rude" behaviour from the airline staff.
"The flight was scheduled to depart at 9 am and was initially delayed by 30 minutes. After boarding, we kept sitting inside the aircraft for one-and-a-half hours with no food or water at all," Ray told PTI. The flight captain then instructed all passengers to de- board without any explanation, he added.
"When passengers refused to deboard due to heavy rains outside, the captain put the air-conditioning blower on full blast to hound the passengers out. It created a scary scene as heavy fog was created inside the plane and it was very suffocating," Ray said.
He further said that many women passengers started vomiting and children were crying. In a video that he uploaded on his Facebook profile, it was seen that passengers were arguing with on-board staff for switching off the blower.
"This is the way Aviation industry works in India. This #AirAsiaservice was particularly scary ... Avoid Air Asia," Ray said in the video post on Facebook.
When contacted, An AirAsia India issued a statement and accepted that the flight was delayed and expressed regrets.
"AirAsia India would like to confirm that flight i5583 from Kolkata to Bagdogra was delayed by 4.5 hours due to a technical requirement. AirAsia regrets the inconvenience caused to guests on account of this disruption and would like to reinstate that the airline always prioritises safety above all," the company said. It further said that there was no danger to any of the occupants on-board the aircraft as the cool conditioned air being circulated was condensing.
"This is a normal occurrence on-board all aircraft when the air conditioning is operated in high humidity conditions," the statement said. The company also claimed that all the affected guests were offered refreshments and provided with alternate arrangements requested for.
Ray, however, countered that and said the airline had asked them to go to the food court in the airport after deplaning them and show the boarding passes to get food.
"When we reached the food court, they refused us. There was no communication from AirAsia at all. We had to pay. When we were boarding the flight second time, then they gave us one sandwich and a 250 ml water bottle. This is an unacceptable treatment," he said.
Also Watch
Indian Oil Corporation Executive Director (West Bengal) Dipankar Ray, who was also travelling in the same flight, complained of very "unprofessional and rude" behaviour from the airline staff.
This is the way @AirAsia choked us out for deplaning when we asked them the alternate arrangement after flight i50582 was grounded after boarding @sureshpprabhu ..— Dipankar Ray (@dray_ioc) June 20, 2018
Avoid @AirAsia , they may choke you to death pic.twitter.com/siaSut0dMK
"The flight was scheduled to depart at 9 am and was initially delayed by 30 minutes. After boarding, we kept sitting inside the aircraft for one-and-a-half hours with no food or water at all," Ray told PTI. The flight captain then instructed all passengers to de- board without any explanation, he added.
"When passengers refused to deboard due to heavy rains outside, the captain put the air-conditioning blower on full blast to hound the passengers out. It created a scary scene as heavy fog was created inside the plane and it was very suffocating," Ray said.
He further said that many women passengers started vomiting and children were crying. In a video that he uploaded on his Facebook profile, it was seen that passengers were arguing with on-board staff for switching off the blower.
"This is the way Aviation industry works in India. This #AirAsiaservice was particularly scary ... Avoid Air Asia," Ray said in the video post on Facebook.
Some passengers on an Air Asia India flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra got into an altercation with airline staff over deplaning them after the flight was delayed by over four hours. @Zebaism with further details. pic.twitter.com/homDNFx0BO— News18 (@CNNnews18) June 21, 2018
When contacted, An AirAsia India issued a statement and accepted that the flight was delayed and expressed regrets.
"AirAsia India would like to confirm that flight i5583 from Kolkata to Bagdogra was delayed by 4.5 hours due to a technical requirement. AirAsia regrets the inconvenience caused to guests on account of this disruption and would like to reinstate that the airline always prioritises safety above all," the company said. It further said that there was no danger to any of the occupants on-board the aircraft as the cool conditioned air being circulated was condensing.
"This is a normal occurrence on-board all aircraft when the air conditioning is operated in high humidity conditions," the statement said. The company also claimed that all the affected guests were offered refreshments and provided with alternate arrangements requested for.
Ray, however, countered that and said the airline had asked them to go to the food court in the airport after deplaning them and show the boarding passes to get food.
"When we reached the food court, they refused us. There was no communication from AirAsia at all. We had to pay. When we were boarding the flight second time, then they gave us one sandwich and a 250 ml water bottle. This is an unacceptable treatment," he said.
Also Watch
-
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Friday 28 July , 2017
Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
National Integrity is non negotiable: Ram Madhav after BJP-PDP break up
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Friday 28 July , 2017 Breaking Myths With Mandira Bedi: Yoga Isn't a Real Workout
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla Sues Ex-Employee Alleging Data Theft And Leaks to The Media
- International Yoga Day: Asanas to Combat Stress, Anxiety and Depression
- Yes, There's a Stranger Things Comic Book Now; Here's All We Know So Far
- Football Fans from Japan and Senegal Stayed Back to Clean Up World Cup Stadiums
- Yes, Ronaldo is Awesome. But You Have to Watch This Hijabi Teenager Storming the Internet With her Football Skills