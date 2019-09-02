Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Aircel-Maxis Case: ED, CBI in Court Oppose Any Protection from Arrest to Chidambarams

The CBI and ED also opposed the anticipatory bail applications filed by the father-son duo saying that they have been non-cooperative in the investigation.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Aircel-Maxis Case: ED, CBI in Court Oppose Any Protection from Arrest to Chidambarams
File photo of P Chidambaram with son Karti. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Probe agencies CBI and ED alleged in a Delhi court Monday that Congress leader P Chidambaram, as finance minister during the UPA regime, granted approval to Aircel-Maxis deal beyond his capacity which benefitted certain persons and received kickbacks.

Opposing Chidambaram and his son Karti's protection from arrest, the agencies said the two will hamper the probe and sought their custodial interrogation in the cases arising out of the Aircel-Maxis scam.

The CBI and ED also opposed the anticipatory bail applications filed by the father-son duo saying that they have been non-cooperative in the investigation.

The probe agencies told Special judge O P Saini that Chidambaram, 73, and Karti have committed serious economic offences and there was a larger conspiracy against the public and the national interest.

The Chidambarams need to be dealt with 'iron hand', the CBI said maintaining that the probe in the Aircel-Maxis corruption case is still going on.

ED said that the Chidambarams are accused of money laundering, creating shell companies and committed other offences.

There are reasons to believe that Chidambaram and Karti committed money laundering which is sufficient for their arrest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram