Aircel-Maxis Case: ED Files Chargesheet Against Karti Chidambaram
Apart from Karti, the agency has also named four other in its charge sheet under section 4 (Punishment for money-laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Karti Chidambaram had moved the high court seeking bail, hours after a court in Delhi had sent him to judicial custody till March 24. (File photo)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate today filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.
Additional Sessions Judge Ruby Alka Gupta said that it would consider the charge sheet on July 4.
Apart from Karti, the agency has also named four other in its charge sheet under section 4 (Punishment for money-laundering) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The ED has mentioned the name of former union minister P Chidambaram at various places in the charge sheet but he has not been arrayed as an accused in the case.
The agency told the court that it may file a supplementary charge sheet in the case.
The court has already granted interim protection from arrest till July 10 to Karti, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.
The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.
