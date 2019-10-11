Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Aircel-Maxis Case: HC Seeks Response of Chidambaram, Son on ED's Plea Challenging Anticipatory Bail

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to Chidambaram and Karti on the agency's petition seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti on the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to them in the Aircel-Maxis case.

Justice Suresh Kait issued notice to Chidambaram and Karti on the agency's petition seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 29.

Chidambaram is lodged in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the CBI in the INX Media corruption case.

