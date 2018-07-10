GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Aircel-Maxis Case: P Chidambaram, Son Protected from Arrest Till August 7

Chidambaram had on May 30 moved the court seeking protection from arrest in the case, saying all evidence in the matter appears to be documentary in nature which is already in the possession of the incumbent government and nothing was to be recovered from him.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case till August 7.

The court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest till on Tuesday to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases. The matter pertains to the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

Earlier on June 12, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was questioned for over six hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during his second round of appearance in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, even as he reiterated that there was no offence committed.

Officials said the investigating officer of the case recorded Chidambaram's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
