English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aircel-Maxis Case: P Chidambaram, Son Protected from Arrest Till August 7
Chidambaram had on May 30 moved the court seeking protection from arrest in the case, saying all evidence in the matter appears to be documentary in nature which is already in the possession of the incumbent government and nothing was to be recovered from him.
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case till August 7.
Chidambaram had on May 30 moved the court seeking protection from arrest in the case, saying all evidence in the matter appears to be documentary in nature which is already in the possession of the incumbent government and nothing was to be recovered from him.
The court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest till on Tuesday to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases. The matter pertains to the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.
Earlier on June 12, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was questioned for over six hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during his second round of appearance in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, even as he reiterated that there was no offence committed.
Officials said the investigating officer of the case recorded Chidambaram's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Also Watch
Chidambaram had on May 30 moved the court seeking protection from arrest in the case, saying all evidence in the matter appears to be documentary in nature which is already in the possession of the incumbent government and nothing was to be recovered from him.
The court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest till on Tuesday to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases. The matter pertains to the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.
Earlier on June 12, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was questioned for over six hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during his second round of appearance in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, even as he reiterated that there was no offence committed.
Officials said the investigating officer of the case recorded Chidambaram's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Monday 09 July , 2018 SpaceX's Mini Submarine for Thai Children
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ford EcoSport Recall Issued in India, 5397 Units Affected
- Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: Here Are The Details
- Ghoul Trailer: Military Interrogation Gets Supernatural in Gleefully Chilling Netflix's First Indian Horror Series
- Ahead of Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala Tirupati Temple With Boney Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor; See Pics
- WWE Star John Cena is Taking Life Lessons From Shah Rukh Khan. Here's Proof.