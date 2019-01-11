English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aircel-Maxis Case: Protection From Arrest to Chidambaram Extended Till Feb 1
Former finance minister, P Chidambaram, had allegedly approved a foreign investment in the Aircel-Maxis deal that was beyond his jurisdiction.
File image of P. Chidambaram. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended interim protection till February 1 to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis scam.
Special CBI Judge O P Saini put up the matter for February 1 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the ongoing probe was about to be completed.
In 2006, P Chidambaram, as finance minister, allegedly approved a foreign investment in the Aircel-Maxis deal that was beyond his jurisdiction.
