1-min read

Aircel-Maxis Case: Protection From Arrest to Chidambaram Extended Till Feb 1

Former finance minister, P Chidambaram, had allegedly approved a foreign investment in the Aircel-Maxis deal that was beyond his jurisdiction.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
File image of P. Chidambaram. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday extended interim protection till February 1 to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis scam.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini put up the matter for February 1 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the ongoing probe was about to be completed.

In 2006, P Chidambaram, as finance minister, allegedly approved a foreign investment in the Aircel-Maxis deal that was beyond his jurisdiction.
