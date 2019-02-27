LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Airline Vistara Halts Service to North Indian Cities After Pakistan Jets Violate Indian Airspace

Flights to and fro Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu were put on hold after Pakistani jets entered border areas of Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Reuters

Updated:February 27, 2019, 12:28 PM IST
Vistara airlines. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Indian airline Vistara said on Wednesday flights to and from four cities in northern India are on hold as tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan escalate.

"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold," Vistara, a joint venture between India's Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited said in a tweet.

India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, raising the risk of conflict between the two countries.
