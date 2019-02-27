English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Airline Vistara Halts Service to North Indian Cities After Pakistan Jets Violate Indian Airspace
Flights to and fro Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu were put on hold after Pakistani jets entered border areas of Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
Vistara airlines. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Indian airline Vistara said on Wednesday flights to and from four cities in northern India are on hold as tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan escalate.
"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold," Vistara, a joint venture between India's Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited said in a tweet.
India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, raising the risk of conflict between the two countries.
"Due to airspace restrictions, flights to and from Amritsar, Srinagar, Chandigarh and Jammu are currently on hold," Vistara, a joint venture between India's Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited said in a tweet.
India said its warplanes struck a militant training camp inside Pakistan on Tuesday, raising the risk of conflict between the two countries.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Two Pilots Dead As IAF Jet Crashes in J&K's Budgam Due to 'Technical Snag'
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Two Pilots Dead As IAF Jet Crashes in J&K's Budgam Due to 'Technical Snag'
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 While The Country Is Praising The Fighters Of IAF, Here's A Look At IAF's Firepower
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NTR Mahanayakudu Turns Out to be Biggest Failure of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Career: Report
- Fun in Acapulco as Nadal Eases Into Second Round
- PSA Groupe to Bring Citroen Brand to India, Roll-out 1st Model Before 2021
- Ali Fazal Clears the Air About Leaked Nude Pictures, Reveals Why He Was 'Angry'
- Double Clasico Could be Pivotal for Barcelona - Clement Lenglet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results