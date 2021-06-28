CHANGE LANGUAGE
Airlines Offering Cheap Airfares Between August and October Eyeing Early Booking Revenue
Airlines Offering Cheap Airfares Between August and October Eyeing Early Booking Revenue

Image for representation. (Image source: IANS)

Fare for the Mumbai-Delhi route which cost over Rs 10,000 eve for travel late next month is down to just Rs 4,600 for the return journey in August.

As covid cases record a dip across the country, airlines are expecting a rise in the number of bookings. However, an aspect that factored in the price of tickets was the Government’s decision to hike the lowest fare cap by 15 per cent for travel in June-July.

Despite the aforementioned scenario, airlines are now putting out cheap rates for travel in August-October to gather the much-needed forward booking revenue. This can be seen in a handful of routes in India. Fare for the Mumbai-Delhi route which cost over Rs 10,000 eve for travel late next month is down to just Rs 4,600 for the return journey in August.

Similar are routes from Mumbai to Kolkata, Srinagar, Chennai, Kochi, Varanasi and Lucknow. The cheapest return fare from Mumbai to Srinagar is currently over Rs 15,000 for the next five weeks. However, for August, the fare starts at Rs 8,300. Alliance Air, Vistara and SpiceJet offered monsoon sale schemes last week, though airfares for August-October are low across most airlines.

first published:June 28, 2021, 17:26 IST