Airport Authority of India Mumbai Recruitment 2018: 119 Junior Assistant Posts, Apply Before August 31
Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 119 vacancies for the posts of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) at various airports in states of western region.
Image for representation.
Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 119 vacancies for the posts of Junior Assistant (Fire Service) at various airports in states of western region has begun on the official website of Airport Authority of India, Mumbai - www.aai.aero.
Candidates who are domicile of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa are only eligible to apply for the post of Junior Assistant. Interested candidates must apply online on or before 31st August 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for AAI Recruitment 2018 for Junior Assistant Post?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.aai.aero
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers; on home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Registration Link’ under ‘Recruitment for the post of Junior Assistant (Fire Service), WR’
Step 4 – Accept the terms and conditions and click on Start
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Fill the details and click on Submit
Step 7 – Login with required credentials
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online payment and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Registration - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57126/Registration.html
Direct Link for Login - https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/57126/login.html
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.1000
SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen Category - NIL
AAI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 119
Unreserved - 66
ST – 18
OBC - 35
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed with 3 years approved regular Diploma in Mechanical or Automobile or Fire with at least 50% marks. The applicant must have valid heavy driving license.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
Official Advertisement:
https://cdn.digialm.com//per/g01/pub/1258/EForms/image/AAI_WR_advt.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 30th June 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.12,500 – Rs.28,500.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Examination comprising Basic Arithmetic, Basic Science, Elementary English/ Grammar and General Knowledge, Certificates/ documents verification, Medical Fitness test, Driving test and Physical Endurance Test.
Examination Centers:
Mumbai
Ahmadabad
Bhopal
Aurangabad
