Airport Bomb Scare Accused Brought to Mangaluru for Further Probe

A police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police CP Belliyappa brought the 36-year old man late on Wednesday after medical check-up in the state capital, they said.
Reportedly an unemployed engineering graduate, Aditya Rao has a criminal record and was accused of making hoax calls to the Bengaluru airport in 2018.
Mangaluru The man, who is suspected to have planted a bomb at the airport here and surrendered before the police in Bengaluru, has been brought to the city for further investigation, police said on Thursday.
The suspect-Aditya Rao, had surrendered before the police at the DG & IGP office in Bengaluru early on Wednesday.
He resembled the person captured on CCTV footage at Mangaluru international airport on Monday when the explosive device was found in an unattended bag, creating a scare.
He had confessed to having planted the bomb, police said.
Police said Rao would be produced before a court and they would seek his custody for further investigation.
A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the airport here on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground.
