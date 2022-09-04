Airport-Like Queues, More Doctors, Cops: Banke Bihari Temple Sets New Crowd Control Model Post Stampede

The lanes leading to Banke Bihari Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Vrindavan are chock-a-block every morning, with chants of ‘Radhe Radhe’ and people jostling for the Darshan.

Not even a month into the stampede that took place during Janamashtmi in one of the most popular temples of Lord Krishna in which two died due to suffocation and others injured, worshippers look unaffected and rush for the Darshan with the same enthusiasm.

“This is what we need to change,” the temple priest told News18 while hinting at the restless pulling and pushing of worshippers inside and outside the temple premises.

“We respect the emotions of devotees and we are trying to make all possible changes to avert any such event (of stampede and death) in future but a change in people’s behaviour of aggressively stepping on one another needs to change. It is out of our hands and we need help from the media,” he said.

An inquiry committee visited the temple on Saturday to investigate the accident, according to TV9. Former DGP Sulkhan Singh and Aligarh Commissioner Gaurav Dayal met the Goswami society in the courtyard of Thakur Banke Bihari Temple. Sulkhan Singh, chairman of the inquiry committee, said, “The solution will be found by listening to the problems of all the people and meeting with the district administration.”

After the unfortunate incident, which took place on August 20, the office of the chief medical officer, Dr Ajay Kumar Verma, has ensured that an ambulance is stationed near the temple premises at all times.

Moreover, the medical staff placed inside the temple has been increased from two to four, which includes a pharmacist who can assist the doctor in carrying out emergency or preliminary procedures along with dispensing medicines.

The security has also been strengthened. On Thursday morning, at least 10 police constables were on duty inside the temple premises as compared to two or three earlier.

“The placement of policemen has been increased four times. We hardly had two or three men inside the temple earlier but now, the state government has brought more police force from Agra and placed them inside and outside of the temple premises,” said the temple priest quoted above. “On weekends, the number of officers inside the temple is even higher.”

Official spokesperson of the temple Munish Sharma refused to share the planned changes with News18, claiming that the proposals have been submitted to the Allahabad High Court and cannot be revealed unless approved.

On August 31, the Allahabad High Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply on how they plan to avert any such incidences in future at the Banke Bihari Temple and other places of worship.

The temple, which is made under a nominal area of 1,200 square feet, welcomes over lakh devotees every day on an average. Out of the 1,200 square feet space, more than one-fourth of the area is acquired by the VIP gallery and Lord Krishna’s premises.

“On weekends, the temples receive more than 2 lakh devotees and on festivals, especially on Janmashtami, the temple sees the arrival of more than 5 lakh worshippers in a day,” the official working at the control room of temple situated on a floor above the main worshipping hall told News18.

What is the New System?

The temple administration along with the state government is planning to put a new system in place where the entry will be based on a queue system even when the premises become overcrowded.

“We are putting a system in place, something like an airport, where people have to follow the barricades and walk in the queue. Barricades will begin from outside the temple,” said the third officer representing the temple authorities who was working with the state government on fine-tuning the plan.

“Right now, there are at least four entries of the temple, which can be used as exits as well. With the queue-based entry and exit, the entire system will become one way controlling the crowd inside the temple.”

The officer also said the other option is to establish a system of group-based entry where 20-25 people are sent inside the premises at one go.

“Let’s see what the court approves… The management has also requested installation of metal detectors at the entry points,” he said.

The officer also said the temple administration has been studying the models of crowd control adopted by other popular temples.

“We are looking at successful models adopted by temples across India and I am sure that the resolution will be put in place at the earliest.”

