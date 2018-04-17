GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018: 542 Junior Executive Posts, Apply before 4th May 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 4th May2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 17, 2018, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018: 542 Junior Executive Posts, Apply before 4th May 2018
Screen grab of the official website of Airports Authority of India.
Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 542 vacancies for the post of ‘Junior Executive' has begun on its official website - aai.aero. Only candidates who possess valid GATE-2018 Score are eligible to apply for these posts. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 4th May2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply AAI Recruitment 2018 for Junior Executive via GATE 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.aai.aero
Step 2 – Click on 'Careers'
Step 3 – Click on 'Registration Link' under 'ONLINE REGISTRATION FOR RECRUITMENT OF OFFICERS THROUGH GATE 2018'
Step 4 – Click on Start and enter the required information
Step 5 – Login with your registration credentials and fill in the application form, pay the online fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and e-receipt
Step 8 – Take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/html/form55412/Instruction.html#nogo

Application Fee:

Unreserved Category – Rs.300
SC / ST / Female / PWD – NIL

AAI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil) - 100
Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical) - 100
Junior Executive (Electronics) - 330
Junior Executive (Architecture) - 12

Eligibility Criteria:

Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil) - The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil with minimum 60% marks from a recognized / deemed university.
Junior Executive (Engineering Electrical) - The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electrical with minimum 60% marks from a recognized / deemed university.
Junior Executive (Electronics) - The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology with minimum 60% marks in Electronics/Telecommunications/ Electrical with specialization in Electronics from a recognized/ deemed university.
Junior Executive (Architecture) - The applicant must possess full time Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and registered with Council of Architecture with minimum 60% marks from a recognized/ deemed university.

For detailed information, the applicants are advised to visit the official advertisement at the url given below:
https://cdn.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/1258/EForms/image/GATE_ADVT_2018_Final.pdf
Age Limit:

Unreserved Candidate - The age of the applicant should not be more than 27 years as on 30th April 2018.
OBC candidate - The age of the applicant should not be more than 27 years as on 30th April 2018.
SC/ST Candidate - The age of the applicant should not be more than 32 years as on 30th April 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the AAI.

Pay Scale:

Junior Executive - Rs. Rs.40000- Rs.140000 and other benefits admissible as per AAI rules.

Selection Process:

Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification on the basis of GATE Normalized Marks at Corporate Headquarters at New Delhi.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

BJP Targets Congress After Mecca Blast Acquittal

Recommended For You