Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2018: 542 Junior Executive Posts, Apply before 4th May 2018

Airports Authority of India (AAI) Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 542 vacancies for the post of ‘Junior Executive' has begun on its official website - aai.aero. Only candidates who possess valid GATE-2018 Score are eligible to apply for these posts. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 4th May2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.aai.aero Step 2 – Click on 'Careers'Step 3 – Click on 'Registration Link' under 'ONLINE REGISTRATION FOR RECRUITMENT OF OFFICERS THROUGH GATE 2018'Step 4 – Click on Start and enter the required informationStep 5 – Login with your registration credentials and fill in the application form, pay the online fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and e-receiptStep 8 – Take a printout for further referenceUnreserved Category – Rs.300SC / ST / Female / PWD – NILJunior Executive (Engineering- Civil) - 100Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical) - 100Junior Executive (Electronics) - 330Junior Executive (Architecture) - 12Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil) - The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil with minimum 60% marks from a recognized / deemed university.Junior Executive (Engineering Electrical) - The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electrical with minimum 60% marks from a recognized / deemed university.Junior Executive (Electronics) - The applicant must possess full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/Technology with minimum 60% marks in Electronics/Telecommunications/ Electrical with specialization in Electronics from a recognized/ deemed university.Junior Executive (Architecture) - The applicant must possess full time Bachelor’s degree in Architecture and registered with Council of Architecture with minimum 60% marks from a recognized/ deemed university.For detailed information, the applicants are advised to visit the official advertisement at the url given below:Unreserved Candidate - The age of the applicant should not be more than 27 years as on 30th April 2018.OBC candidate - The age of the applicant should not be more than 27 years as on 30th April 2018.SC/ST Candidate - The age of the applicant should not be more than 32 years as on 30th April 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the AAI.Junior Executive - Rs. Rs.40000- Rs.140000 and other benefits admissible as per AAI rules.Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification on the basis of GATE Normalized Marks at Corporate Headquarters at New Delhi.