Airtel Brings Long-Term Prepaid Plan For Rs 2,498 Offering 2GB of Daily Data for 365 Days

Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan for consumers looking for long-term validity. Priced at Rs 2,498 the plan offers a bunch of benefits including 2GB of daily data with a validity of 365 days. The plan also offers free Hello tunes and anti-virus protection for your smartphone. You also get free online courses for 28 days via Upskill with Shaw Academy.

Apart from the above benefits, customers get unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS messages per day along with additional benefits like free Zee5 premium subscription, and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. Customers also get Wynk Music prepaid subscription; and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel also offers the Rs. 2,398 long-term validity pack which offers a similar validity of 365 days. This prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day. It also offers similar additional benefits as the Rs. 2,498 prepaid plan including the 28-day free Upskill with Shaw Academy online courses. A similar Rs 1,498 prepaid plan also offers 365 days validity with unlimited calling and additional benefits, however, the data benefit is only 24GB in total, and SMS benefits include 3600 messages.

Reliance Jio offers a similar long term prepaid plan priced at Rs 2,399 offering 2GB of daily data with a validity of 365 days, unlimited calling to Jio numbers, 12,000 minutes of free calling to non-Jio numbers, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio apps.

Disclaimer:News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.