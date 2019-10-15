Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Airtel to Waive Rental Charges of Select Users in J&K for Service Suspension Phase

'Airtel remains fully committed to Jammu & Kashmir and will continue to invest in the state to bring world-class telecom and digital services to its customers,' the company said.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 8:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Airtel Offering 125GB Free Data, Other Benefits to Celebrate 2 Million Broadband Users in India Airtel 2 million, Airtel Free Data, Airtel free Broadband, airtel surprise, technology news
File photo File photo)

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has resumed postpaid mobile services in Jammu & Kashmir and will waive postpaid plan rental charges during the service suspension phase for its 'Airtel Thanks' customers.

'Airtel Thanks' is an exclusive rewards programme by the telecom operator based on the monthly spends.

"As per the guidelines of the authorities, Airtel has resumed postpaid mobile services in Jammu & Kashmir. As a special gesture, the company is waiving off postpaid plan rental charges for the service suspension phase for Airtel Thanks customers," Airtel said in a statement.

Eligible customers will be duly notified, it added. "Airtel remains fully committed to Jammu & Kashmir and will continue to invest in the state to bring world-class telecom and digital services to its customers," the company said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram