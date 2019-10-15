Airtel to Waive Rental Charges of Select Users in J&K for Service Suspension Phase

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has resumed postpaid mobile services in Jammu & Kashmir and will waive postpaid plan rental charges during the service suspension phase for its 'Airtel Thanks' customers.

'Airtel Thanks' is an exclusive rewards programme by the telecom operator based on the monthly spends.

"As per the guidelines of the authorities, Airtel has resumed postpaid mobile services in Jammu & Kashmir. As a special gesture, the company is waiving off postpaid plan rental charges for the service suspension phase for Airtel Thanks customers," Airtel said in a statement.

Eligible customers will be duly notified, it added. "Airtel remains fully committed to Jammu & Kashmir and will continue to invest in the state to bring world-class telecom and digital services to its customers," the company said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.