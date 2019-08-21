Airtel TV App Rebranded to Airtel XStream; More Than 350 Live TV Channels in Tow
The Airtel Xstream app includes content from streaming apps including Hooq and Zee 5.
The Airtel TV app has been rebranded to Airtel Xstream. The revamped app for Android and iOS, as well as the website can now be accessed by all Airtel users. The updated apps can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. There is a new design, better segregation of content and also the darker theme. The entertainment app offers more than 350 Live TV channels across genres as well as more than 10,000 movies and hundreds of TV shows—in multiple Indian languages. The content that you see on your Airtel Xstream app will totally depend on which Airtel Thanks subscription tier you are on, depending on your billing plan.
The Airtel Xstream app includes content from streaming apps including Hooq and Zee 5. Some of the content is marked under “Premium”, but the content that you will be able to access depends on the tier. The Airtel Xstream app is available for all Airtel prepaid, Airtel postpaid, Airtel Broadband and Airtel Digital TV users. Airtel prepaid users have to recharge with a voice + data plan worth more than Rs 199 to be eligible for the Airtel Xstream service.
At present, there are three Airtel Thanks tiers—Silver, Gold and Platinum. The Airtel Xstream service is available for all postpaid users, broadband users, Digital TV users and prepaid users who have done a recharge of Rs 199 or more.
