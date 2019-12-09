Take the pledge to vote

‘Aisa Koi Karan Nahi…’: Santosh Gangwar Says No Reason to Show Employment Rate has Come Down

The labour and employment minister said the government is implementing various schemes for generating more employment.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
'Aisa Koi Karan Nahi…': Santosh Gangwar Says No Reason to Show Employment Rate has Come Down
File photo of Minister Santosh Gangwar.

New Delhi: There is no reason to show that employment has come down, Union minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar told Lok Sabha on Monday in response to remarks that demonetisation has severely impacted jobs.

The Labour and Employment Minister also said the government is implementing various schemes for generating more employment.

"There is no reason that employment has come down (Aisa koi karan nahi hai ki rozgar kam hua hai)," the minister said during the Question Hour.

His response was for supplementaries by TMC member Kalyan Banerjee who said that thousands of labourers in his constituency have lost jobs due to demonetisation and whether the government would take steps in this regard.

He represents Serampore constituency in West Bengal.

In November 2016, the central government demonetised old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

According to the minister, every citizen has a right to migrate to any part of the country in quest of better job opportunities and prospects.

"The Constitution of India guarantees all citizens the fundamental right to move freely through the territory of India," he said.

Further, Gangwar said the government is also implementing the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 to mitigate hardships caused by migration.

