Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Father On His Death Anniversary, Shares Touching Post

On her father Krishnaraj Rai's death anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a moving post on her Instagram.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 19, 2020, 11:06 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Father On His Death Anniversary, Shares Touching Post
Image courtesy: Instagram/Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a post on Instagram, remembering her father Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary. The actress shared a series of pictures of herself with daughter Aaradhya, husband Abhishek Bachchan, mother Vrinda Rai and brother Aditya standing before a framed photo of her late father.

Sharing one of the pictures, which shows her with her daughter, Aishwarya wrote, “LOVE YOU OUR DADDYYY- AJJAAA FOREVER AND BEYOND. Our Guardian Angel Alllllways”. (sic)

Krishnaraj Rai, who was an Army biologist, breathed his last in Mumbai in 2017. He had been suffering from lymphoma.

The pictures, shared by the actress, got flooded with likes and comments with many dropping heart emojis while responding to the emotional post. The post has received over 1,50,000 likes in less than an hour.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in the role of a singer in Fanney Khan, directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film also featured Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Divya Dutta.

Aishwarya will next be collaborating with Abhishek in debutant director Sarvesh Mewara’s Gulab Jamun. The upcoming project is bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were last seen together in Raavan (2010), directed by veteran director Mani Ratnam. Aishwarya has also been roped in by Mani Ratnam for his next Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy’s epic Tamil novel of the same name.

