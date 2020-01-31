Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

AISSEE Result 2020: Sainik School Announces Result for Entrance Exam at sainikschooladmission.in

All the students who appeared for the AISSEE 2020 can check their results on the official website sainikschooladmission.in

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AISSEE Result 2020: Sainik School Announces Result for Entrance Exam at sainikschooladmission.in
(Image: News18.com)

Sainik School AISSEE Result 2020 | The Sainik Schools Society has announced the results of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance examination (AISSEE) 2020. The AISSEE Results 2020 were announced on the official website of Sainik School on January 31. All the students who appeared for the AISSEE 2020 can check their results on the official website sainikschooladmission.in.

This year, the AISSEE test was conducted on January 5 across various test location in India. The result of the Sainik School Entrace test has been announced within 25 days of the exam. Sainik School conducts AISSEE every year to select students for admission to Class 6 and Class 9.

Sainik School AISSEE Result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Sainik School at sainikschooladmission.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate login’ link, available on the left side

Step 3: Enter the Application Form number and Password and click on Login to view AISSEE 2020 Result

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

All the students who have qualified in AISSEE 2020 exam will be issued call letters for the medical examination. The medical examinations will be conducted by the Sainik Schools Society from February 20 to March 10. A final merit list of the candidates will be published on the official website on March 20.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram