AISSEE Result 2020: Sainik School Announces Result for Entrance Exam at sainikschooladmission.in

Sainik School AISSEE Result 2020 | The Sainik Schools Society has announced the results of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance examination (AISSEE) 2020. The AISSEE Results 2020 were announced on the official website of Sainik School on January 31. All the students who appeared for the AISSEE 2020 can check their results on the official website sainikschooladmission.in.

This year, the AISSEE test was conducted on January 5 across various test location in India. The result of the Sainik School Entrace test has been announced within 25 days of the exam. Sainik School conducts AISSEE every year to select students for admission to Class 6 and Class 9.

Sainik School AISSEE Result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Sainik School at sainikschooladmission.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘candidate login’ link, available on the left side

Step 3: Enter the Application Form number and Password and click on Login to view AISSEE 2020 Result

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

All the students who have qualified in AISSEE 2020 exam will be issued call letters for the medical examination. The medical examinations will be conducted by the Sainik Schools Society from February 20 to March 10. A final merit list of the candidates will be published on the official website on March 20.

