AISSEE Sainik School Admissions 2019 Registration begins at sainikschooladmission.in, Apply before 26th November 2018

The Sainik Schools Society is scheduled to organize the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2019 on Sunday, 6th January 2019 for boy students seeking admissions in Classes 6 and 9 for the academic year 2019-20 in the 26 Sainik Schools across the country.

Updated:October 8, 2018, 1:11 PM IST
AISSEE Sainik School Admissions 2019 Registration has begun today i.e. 8th October 2018 on the official website of Sainik School Society - sainikschooladmission.in.

‘Dear Candidates AISSEE 2019-20 registration will be done ONLINE. No offline registration for any school will be done this year,’ reads an official notification. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 26th November 2018:

How to register for AISSEE Sainik School Admissions 2019?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://sainikschooladmission.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘New Registration’ to Register yourself
Step 3 – Login to your profile
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Eligibility Criteria:

Boys between age group 10 to 12 years and 13 to 15 years can apply for Class VI and IX Admissions, respectively. The age criteria will be reckoned as on 31st March 2019.
Interested parents and students can download the official Information Brochure for AISSEE Sainik School Admissions 2019 at the below mentioned url:

http://sainikschooladmission.in/upload/pdf/AISSEE-2019-20.pdf

Application Fee:

General/Defence Category – Rs.400
SC/ST – Rs.250
