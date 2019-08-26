Aja Ekadashi 2019: Know The Date, Time and Significance of Ananda Ekadashi

Ekadashi vrats or the 11th day of both waxing and waning moon (Krishna Paksh and Shukla Paksh) hold an importance in the life of Hindus, who observe fast on these to appease Lord Vishnu. Aja Ekadashi, also known as Ananda Ekadashi or Gauna Ekadashi in some parts of India, is observed during the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight of moon) in the Hindu month of ‘Bhadrapada’. In the English calendar it corresponds to the months of August-September. This year, Aja Ekadashi falls on Monday, August 26, 2019.

While Aja Ekadashi is observed in the month of ‘Bhadrapada’ in northern states of India, it falls in the Hindu month of ‘Shravana’ in other regions of the country. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, Aja Ekadashi 2019 is considered to be the most beneficial of all, therefore, it is observed with complete zeal and dedication all across the country.

Aja Ekadashi 2019: Date and Time

Celebrated on the eleventh day of the Krishna Paksh of the Hindu month ‘Bhadrapada’, Aja Ekdashi will be observed on August 26, 2019. The Aja Ekadashi tithi will begin at 7.02 am on August 26, 2019 and will end at 5.09 am on August 27, 2019.

Ekadashi Parana, which means breaking the fast, is done after sunrise on next day of Ekadashi fast. The Parana time begins at 1.43pm on August 27, 2019 and ends at 4.14pm on the same day.

Aja Ekadashi 2019: Significance

Aja Ekadashi is associated with King Harishchandra, who was brave, courageous and honest. The man was so honest, that he had to sell his wife and son and also served a devil. To free him from his misery, Saint Gautam told him to observe Aja Ekadashi fast. After observing the fast, the king was able to regain his fortunes. According to belief, this fast is considered to be equivalent to an Ashwamedha yagya.

