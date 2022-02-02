CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Budget2022#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#IPL2022#PKL
Home » News » India » Ajanta, Ellora Caves Reopen; Online Tickets, Vaccination Must for Visitors
1-MIN READ

Ajanta, Ellora Caves Reopen; Online Tickets, Vaccination Must for Visitors

Ajanta, Ellora Caves Reopen; Online Tickets, Vaccination Must for Visitors

The monuments were closed on January 8 due to the rise in COVID19 cases.

While there is no restriction on the number of visitors as of now, physical tickets will not be available and only those who have taken both the doses of vaccine against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the tourist sites, the ASI official said. Apart from the Ajanta and Ellora caves, the other prominent tourist attractions here are the Daulatabad (Devgiri) Fort, Aurangabad caves and Bibi ka Maqbara.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.

Tags
first published:February 02, 2022, 11:52 IST