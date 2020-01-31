Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ajay Bisaria Appointed Indian High Commissioner to Canada

Bisaria was serving as India's High Commissioner to Pakistan but returned to India in August last year after Islamabad expelled him.

PTI

Updated:January 31, 2020, 8:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ajay Bisaria Appointed Indian High Commissioner to Canada
Indian Diplomat Ajay Bisaria. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Seasoned diplomat Ajay Bisaria was on Friday appointed High Commissioner to Canada, a posting considered important in view of India's close ties with the North American country.

Bisaria was serving as India's High Commissioner to Pakistan but returned to India in August last year after Islamabad expelled him following New Delhi's decision to reorganise Jammu and Kashmir and withdraw its special status.

Bisaria, a 1987-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it said. As High Commissioner to Pakistan, Bisaria helped establish linkages between India and the Imran Khan-led government which came to power in August 2018.

He was involved in furthering various initiatives including the Kartarpur corridor. The senior diplomat has served in various positions in the last three decades.

Bisaria was private secretary to then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee between 1999 to 2004.

He has also worked in the World Bank in Washington as an advisor to the executive director for South Asia from 2004-2008.

In 2009, Bisaria moved to Delhi to serve as Joint Secretary (Eurasia) in the MEA and headed the division coordinating the overall policy and bilateral relations with Eurasia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram