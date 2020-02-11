Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Ajay Dutt (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin
Live election result status of Ajay Dutt (अजय दत्त) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Ambedkar Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ajay Dutt has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Ajay Dutt is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Ambedkar Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Self Employed, Politician Activist. Ajay Dutt's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 44 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 2.8 crore which includes Rs. 63.7 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 2.2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 1.1 crore of which Rs. 58.2 lakh is self income. Ajay Dutt's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 1 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ambedkar Nagar are: Ajay Dutt (AAP), Khushiram Chunar (BJP), Yaduraj Choudhary (INC), Satish (BSP), Naresh Kumar Chandaliya (RJAP), Rashmi Raikwar (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Ajay Dutt (AAP) in 2020 Ambedkar Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
-
-
-
