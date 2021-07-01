Col Ajay Kothiyal, in Spotlight After 2013 Flash Floods, to Contest Bypolls Against U'khand CM on AAP Ticket

Colonel (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, who is known for his role in reconstruction of Kedarnath after the flash floods in 2013, is all set to contest Uttarakhand bypolls against chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

Reacting to the announcement, Kothiyal tweeted, “BJP has ruined Uttarakhand in five years. I am fortunate that my party (AAP) has given me a chance to contest the Gangotri bypoll against CM Rawat. I visited several villages in Gangotri, and found people in the area sad. I am sure people will win this time."

पाँच वर्षों में भाजपा ने उत्तराखंड को बर्बाद कर दिया…मैं सौभाग्यशाली हूँ कि मेरी पार्टी ने मुझे CM @TIRATHSRAWAT के सामने गंगोत्री उपचुनाव लड़ने का मौक़ा दिया है। मैं गंगोत्री के कई गाँवों में गया। लोग बहुत दुखी हैं। मुझे विश्वास है कि इस बार जनता की जीत होगी। जय हिंद। https://t.co/M5hU95ECav — Col Ajay Kothiyal, KC, SC, VSM (R.) (@ColAjayKothiyal) July 1, 2021

Kothiyal is a known face and enjoys a very good reputation. “Apart from being a decorated soldier, his work in training youngsters for recruitment in armed forces is appreciated by everyone. He would be a great asset to the party," an AAP leader was quoted as saying by The Pioneer on the condition of anonymity.

Before joining AAP, Kothiyal wrote on Facebook that he has decided to “take a major decision" after meeting a disabled youth in a cafe. “This 23-year-old youth walks on crutches but works with enthusiasm. He told me what the people of Uttarakhand expect from me. His question and passion has prompted me to take a major decision," Kothiyal said in a post.

The retired colonel was the principal of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) at the time of Kedarnath disaster. His work in reconstruction of the shrine earned him wide acclaim. The Youth Foundation, an organisation founded by him is working in training youngsters for armed forces and in the last few years thousands of young men trained by the foundation have joined the army and para military forces of the country.

