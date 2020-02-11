Delhi result tally
Assembly constituency results
Ajay Mahawar (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ajay Mahawar of BJP is Leading
Live election result status of Ajay Mahawar (अजय महावर) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ghonda seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ajay Mahawar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
Detailed Results
Live election result status of Ajay Mahawar (अजय महावर) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ghonda seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ajay Mahawar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Ajay Mahawar is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Ghonda constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Ajay Mahawar's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 48 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 10.1 crore which includes Rs. 1.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 8.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 10.6 lakh of which Rs. 5.9 lakh is self income. Ajay Mahawar's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.3 crore.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ghonda are: Ajay Mahawar (BJP), Bhisham Sharma (INC), Shridutt Sharma (AAP), Anil Singh (SLSP), Avni Dhilwal (NYP), Dr Tejpal (RRC), Bimlesh Kumar Sharma (SBP), Manish Kumar (MKVP), Man Singh (JKP), Reema (RJP), KP Rangari (PPID), Harish (IND).
