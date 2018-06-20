Ajay Singh Saw BJP Conspiracy Behind Mother’s Allegations, CM Shivraj Dubs Them Tripe Remarks

The war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party and opposition Congress over late Chief Minister Arjun Singh’s familial feud intensified further on Wednesday. Stung by Leader of Opposition, Ajay Singh’s BJP conspiracy remark, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan retorted terming former’s allegations as ‘height of cheapness’.“I am pained by the fact that state government was dragged into the feud by saying we have done something which prompted his mother to level allegations. Ye ghatiyapan ki parakashtha hai (It is height of cheapness),” a seething CM Shivraj quipped on being asked about the Congress leader’s remarks on Wednesday.Claiming that mother’s status remains at par with God, CM Shivraj maintained that if someone says that the 83-year-old woman, who is the wife of noted late politician Arjun Singh, would say anything at state government's behest, is absolute meanness.“It was pure family issue and I would not have uttered a word on this by anyway but instead of bringing his mother home, offering her the due respect and providing her with proper treatment, he (Ajay Singh) chose to blame the state government which saddened me immensely,” Chouhan claimed.Saying this, Chouhan once again asked Singh to offer respect to his mother and stop leveling baseless allegations.Leader of Opposition, Ajay Singh, on the other hand appeared before the media in Bhopal on Wednesday and claimed that his mother has been misled by someone and is leveling such allegations against me.The senior Congress leader claimed that his mother wanted to live with his sister Veena Singh, who is not in good terms with him for years, and after demise of his father in 2011, he kept urging his mother to shift to Bhopal which she denied.“I am deeply upset and saddened by the allegations but the time will do justice to me,” claimed Singh pointing fingers towards the lawyer who represented his mother in the court saying it’s the same advocate who represented CM’s wife Sadhna Singh in one of the defamation suits.He made an emotional appeal to his mother to sort out family issues through discussion.Later in a statement, Singh responded to CM Shivraj’s remarks clarifying he never mentioned BJP in his statement. Accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue once again, Singh advised CM Shivraj to first go through his statement or else fingers could be pointed towards him as well.In a late evening move, senior BJP leader Prabhat Jha and Bhopal MP Alok Sanjar reached Raj Bhavan and requested the governor Anandiben Patel to intervene into the matter of Ajay Singh’s mother through a memorandum.Jha however maintained that the matter should not be politicized.Ajay Singh’s mother Saroj Kumari on Tuesday has moved a court in Bhopal accusing her sons of evicting her from family mansion in the city and not offering any maintenance.