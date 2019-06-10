Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

AJC Bose College to Declare 1st Merit List Today at ajcbosecollege.org

Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College will declare the first merit list for admission to undergraduates today on the official website ajcbosecollege.org

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AJC Bose College to Declare 1st Merit List Today at ajcbosecollege.org
Image for representation
Loading...

AJC Bose College Admission 2019| The Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College, which is also popular as AJC Bose College, is all set to declare the first merit list for admission to several undergraduate courses today (June 10) after 5 pm.

The first provisional AJC Bose College 2019 merit list will be uploaded on the college’s official website ajcbosecollege.org mentioning the names of qualifying candidates for participating in admission process for B.A/B.Sc/B.Com full time courses.

According to the college’s circular, grievances in the AJC Bose College 2019 merit list will be taken online till June 11 upto 2 pm. Based on that, the publishing of final and rectified merit list is scheduled for June 11 (Tuesday) after 5:30 pm. The schedule of AJC Bose College Admission 2019 hosted on the college’s homepage can be accessed and read through the direct link ajcbosecollege.org/notice/2019/admug-3-19.pdf

Steps to check AJC Bose College 2019 Merit List

All aspirants of AJC Bose College, formerly known as Birla College of Science & Education and affiliated to University of Calcutta can check if their name is included in the first merit list online by following the below listed simple steps:

Step 1- Visit the college website: ajcbosecollege.org

Step 2- On homepage, there is tab reading ‘provisional merit list will available after 5 PM’ click it

Step 3- Once the AJC Bose College 2019 merit list is declared, the same will open in PDF file

Step 4- With ctrl+F key search your roll number/name.

Admission process from the first AJC Bose College 2019 merit list will be held on June 12 (Wednesday). If required, the college will publish seven more merit lists in individual day-wise slot between June 13 and June 27.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram