AJC Bose College to Declare 1st Merit List Today at ajcbosecollege.org

AJC Bose College Admission 2019| The Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College, which is also popular as AJC Bose College, is all set to declare the first merit list for admission to several undergraduate courses today (June 10) after 5 pm.

The first provisional AJC Bose College 2019 merit list will be uploaded on the college’s official website ajcbosecollege.org mentioning the names of qualifying candidates for participating in admission process for B.A/B.Sc/B.Com full time courses.

According to the college’s circular, grievances in the AJC Bose College 2019 merit list will be taken online till June 11 upto 2 pm. Based on that, the publishing of final and rectified merit list is scheduled for June 11 (Tuesday) after 5:30 pm. The schedule of AJC Bose College Admission 2019 hosted on the college’s homepage can be accessed and read through the direct link ajcbosecollege.org/notice/2019/admug-3-19.pdf

Steps to check AJC Bose College 2019 Merit List

All aspirants of AJC Bose College, formerly known as Birla College of Science & Education and affiliated to University of Calcutta can check if their name is included in the first merit list online by following the below listed simple steps:

Step 1- Visit the college website: ajcbosecollege.org

Step 2- On homepage, there is tab reading ‘provisional merit list will available after 5 PM’ click it

Step 3- Once the AJC Bose College 2019 merit list is declared, the same will open in PDF file

Step 4- With ctrl+F key search your roll number/name.

Admission process from the first AJC Bose College 2019 merit list will be held on June 12 (Wednesday). If required, the college will publish seven more merit lists in individual day-wise slot between June 13 and June 27.