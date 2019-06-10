AJC Bose College to Declare 1st Merit List Today at ajcbosecollege.org
Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College will declare the first merit list for admission to undergraduates today on the official website ajcbosecollege.org
AJC Bose College Admission 2019| The Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College, which is also popular as AJC Bose College, is all set to declare the first merit list for admission to several undergraduate courses today (June 10) after 5 pm.
The first provisional AJC Bose College 2019 merit list will be uploaded on the college’s official website ajcbosecollege.org mentioning the names of qualifying candidates for participating in admission process for B.A/B.Sc/B.Com full time courses.
According to the college’s circular, grievances in the AJC Bose College 2019 merit list will be taken online till June 11 upto 2 pm. Based on that, the publishing of final and rectified merit list is scheduled for June 11 (Tuesday) after 5:30 pm. The schedule of AJC Bose College Admission 2019 hosted on the college’s homepage can be accessed and read through the direct link ajcbosecollege.org/notice/2019/admug-3-19.pdf
Steps to check AJC Bose College 2019 Merit List
All aspirants of AJC Bose College, formerly known as Birla College of Science & Education and affiliated to University of Calcutta can check if their name is included in the first merit list online by following the below listed simple steps:
Step 1- Visit the college website: ajcbosecollege.org
Step 2- On homepage, there is tab reading ‘provisional merit list will available after 5 PM’ click it
Step 3- Once the AJC Bose College 2019 merit list is declared, the same will open in PDF file
Step 4- With ctrl+F key search your roll number/name.
Admission process from the first AJC Bose College 2019 merit list will be held on June 12 (Wednesday). If required, the college will publish seven more merit lists in individual day-wise slot between June 13 and June 27.
