Security Advisor Ajit Doval presided over the IPS passing out parade and said that the police officers have to update their technological capabilities and develop the right attitudes to bring in transformative changes in functioning.

Ajit Doval presided over the Passing out Parade (PoP) of the 73rd Batch of Indian Police Service - IPS Probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy - SVPNPA, in Hyderabad today.

Recollecting the highest sacrifice and seminal role played by the IPS martyrs who laid down their lives at the altar of donation-building building Doval exhorted the officer trainees to work together as a team and as a family dedicated to the service of this country.

He reminded that the police are to enforce the law and to protect and maintain the law and order in the length and breadth of this country.

Earlier, before the beginning of the parade, the Chief Guest laid a wreath and paid homage to the Mart the yrs of Indian Police Service who had laid down their lives in the service of the Nation and also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

Ajit Doval, took the salute of the Diskhant Parade and complimented the officer trainees passing out today.

He also presented the Trophies to the Meritorious IPS Officer Trainees and Officer Trainees from the friendly countries, who underwent training at the Acad132 IPS Officer Trainees passed out today including 27 lady officers of 73rd batch of Regular Recruits and 17 officers from friendly countries, six officers from Bhutan, six from the Maldives and five from Nepal who also completed their institutional training.

The Dikshant Parade marks the culmination of Phase 1 training of the IPS Officer Trainees in the Academy.

Doval complimented the Parade Commander Darpan Ahluwalia and members of the parade for their excellent performance.

He also congratulated foreign officer trainees for winning a number of trophies. He presented trophies to officer trainees who showed exemplary performance during training at the Academy.

Director of the National Police Academy, Atul Karwal told in the welcome speech that the Academy has tried its best to build upon the values of courage, integrity, compassion, teamwork and humility in the officers and elaborated on the various training sessions undergone by the passing out officer trainees.

