Ajit Doval Gets Another Term as NSA, Awarded Cabinet Rank for Contribution to National Security
Doval's appointment will be for five years.
File photo of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. (PTI)
National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has been given a five-year extension, reported news agency ANI. He has also been given Cabinet rank in the government in recognition of his contribution in the national security domain.
An official announcement regarding the same is yet to be made.
It was under Doval that the 2016 surgical strikes after the Uri terrorist attack and the 2019 Balakot surgical strikes took place. He was appointed National Security Advisor in 2014.
A 1968-batch IPS officer, Doval is a former IB chief.
