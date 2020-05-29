INDIA

1-MIN READ

Ajit Jogi, First Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Passes Away at 74 after Prolonged Illness

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Jogi had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government, after the state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Chhattisgarh's first chief minister Ajit Jogi passed away on Friday afternoon after a prolonged illness, said doctors treating him. He was 74.

Jogi is survived by his wife Renu Jogi, the MLA from Kota constituency, and son Amit Jogi, a former MLA. The latter confirmed the news of the demise on official Twitter handle.

Amit Jogi said the last rites of his father will be performed at his native town in Gaurella.

The first chief minister of the state breathed his last at around 3:30 pm at Shree Narayana hospital, said its Medical Director Dr Sunil Khemka. He had been admitted on May 9 after he suffered respiratory and cardiac arrests and was in coma since.

Jogi suffered another cardiac arrest on Friday afternoon and could not be revived, added Dr Khemka.

Jogi was the incumbent MLA from his traditional Marwahi seat.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Jogi, then in the Congress, had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, which came into existence in November 2000. He served in the post from November 2000 to November 2003.

Jogi parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and his son got embroiled in a controversy over alleged fixing of the by-election (2014) held for Antagarh seat in Kanker district. Jogi then formed his own outfit JCC (J).

(With inputs from PTI)


