Ajit Pawar Got Clean Chit in Vidarbha Irrigation Scam Day Before Thackeray Govt Was Sworn-in
The affidavit was submitted on November 27, a day before the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress was sworn-in the state on November 28.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (PTI)
Nagpur: The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has given a clean chit to NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in connection with the Vidarbha irrigation scam case.
In its affidavit submitted in the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, the ACB has ruled out Pawar's involvement in cases of alleged irregularities in irrigation projects in the Vidarbha region.
The court had asked the ACB to clarify its stand on the role of Pawar, a former Water Resources Development Minister, in these cases.
Earlier on November 25, two days after Pawar broke ties with his uncle Sharad Pawar to join hands with the BJP and was sworn in as the deputy chief minister, investigation in nine cases related to the alleged 70,000 crore Maharashtra irrigation scam was closed.
The irrigation scam came to the fore when Pawar was the irrigation minister of Maharashtra in a Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government. Pawar was accused of being at the helm of irregularities in projects awarded by his ministry. Pawar had also served as chairman of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC), which had cleared irrigation projects in which irregularities were alleged.
The allegations on Pawar included claims that he awarded projects at inflated prices.
