Ajit Pawar in Home Quarantine After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested negative in COVID-19 test but is in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, a source close to the senior NCP leader said here on Thursday. Pawar, 61, was feeling feverish after his recent visit of rain-affected areas in Pune and Solapur districts and took the coronavirus test, whose report was negative, the source told PTI.

As a precautionary measure, Pawar is in home quarantine in Mumbai and will be attending official meetings, including those of the state cabinet, via video-conferencing for the next few days, the source said. Over a dozen Maharashtra ministers have tested positive in the last few months.

They include Varsha Gaikwad (School Education), Eknath Shinde (Urban Development), Bacchu Kadu (MoS, School Education), Nitin Raut (Energy), Hasan Mushrif (Rural Development), Jitendra Awhad (Housing), Ashok Chavan (Public Works), Dhananjay Munde (Social Justice), Sunil Kedar (Animal Husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (Cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (Ports, Textile), Abdul Sattar (MoS, Rural Development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS, Environment) and Vishwajeet Kadam, MoS for Cooperation. PTI VT VT 10221749 NNNN.

