Ajit Singh, Former Union Minister and RLD Chief, Dies of Covid-19 at Gurgaon Hospital

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said. He was 82.

Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement.

“With a heavy heart I inform you that Ch Ajit Singh passed away today, the 6th May, 2021 at 8:20 am battling Covid. He was being treated in a private Hospital and was in the ICU and also on ventilator support from the last few days," Samarpal Singh, Personal Secretary of Ajit Singh said.

Ajit Singh served as Member of Parliament for 8 terms including one term as a Member of the Rajya Sabha. He served as Union Minister for four times. He was deeply connected to the grassroots and was one of the influential leaders among farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences at the passing of the RLD chief and said that he was always committed to the cause of the farmers.

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चौधरी अजित सिंह जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। वे हमेशा किसानों के हित में समर्पित रहे। उन्होंने केंद्र में कई विभागों की जिम्मेदारियों का कुशलतापूर्वक निर्वहन किया। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2021

BJP Chief JP Nadda also expressed condolences.

राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के अध्यक्ष एवं पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री चौधरी अजीत सिंह जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। लंबे समय तक राजनीति में रहते हुए उन्होंने सदैव जनसेवा में अपने आपको समर्पित किया।ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 6, 2021

Ajit Singh’s secretary also requested supporters and party workers not to come to Delhi to visit family or express grief in view of the Covid-19 protocols.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here