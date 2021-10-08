Aryan Khan Will be Lodged in Jail That Once Housed Ajmal Kasab, Sanjay Dutt, Arun Gawli, Mustafa Dossa

Aryan Khan and other accused in a case pertaining to the alleged seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will be lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, one of the oldest jails in the country. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R M Nerlikar rejected the bail pleas of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan (23) and the other two accused.

The court on Thursday sent Aryan Khan and seven others arrested in the case in 14-day judicial remand after their NCB custody ended. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NCB, opposed the bail applications of the three accused.

Aryan Khan will be given “no special treatment" and to be treated like “every other under trial prisoner", sources told CNN-News18.

ABOUT Arthur Road Jail

Mumbai Central Prison, popularly known as Arthur Road Jail, was built in 1926, and is Mumbai’s largest and oldest prison. It houses most of the city’s prisoners. It was declared a Central Jail in 1972. Although its name was changed to Mumbai Central Prison. The jail occupies 2 acres (0.81 ha) of land.

The jail was originally built to accommodate 800 prisoners but the average number of inmates is far exceeding its capacity in terms of space, sanitation and other facilities. It is often reported that the jail is overcrowded, and there have been proposals to build another such facility in the eastern suburbs of Mankhurd to ease the load on the jail.

In July 2021, eight new barracks were added to the jail which could house 200 additional inmates. There were several delays in construction, which lasted five years, due to shortage of funds. This was done in an attempt to alleviate the overcrowding situation, something that the prison authorities were frequently criticised for.

The jail has been in the news for gang wars inside the premises.

Notable Prisoners

• Sanjay Dutt: The Bollywood actor was imprisoned for his role in 1993 bomb blasts. He stayed in barrack number 10. The high-security cell was near the anda cell where Abu Jundal was kept.

• Ajmal Kasab: He was a Pakistani terrorist and member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) who took part in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Ten Pakistani terrorists, including Kasab, had launched an attack on key locations in the city on the night of November 26, 2008. The terrorists killed 166 people and injured over 600 others. On November 2012, Kasab was hanged at the Yerwada Central Jail in Pune.

• Abu Salem: A terrorist and organised crime leader is convict in 1993 bomb blast case. He was later shifted to Taloja prison after gangster Mustafa Dossa attacked him in Arthur Road.

• Mustafa Dossa: One of the convicts in 1993 blasts case, Mustafa Dossa, was lodged at the Arthur Road jail. He died in 2017 at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital due to cardiac arrest.

• Chhota Rajan: Underworld don Chhota Rajan was lodged for sometime in Arthur Road jail. He is currently in Tihar Jail, awaiting trial in almost 70 cases.

• Peter Mukerjea: Sheena Bora murder case accused Peter Mukerjea was also lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

• Arun Gawli: He was convicted in 2012 for the murder of Shiv Sena leader and corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar. He was first lodged in Arthur Road jail and was later sentenced to life imprisonment, which he is currently serving at Nagpur Central Prison.

Some high profile absconding businessmen like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi are also facing deportation cases from foreign lands back into India to face trials in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail.

