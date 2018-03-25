Ajmer Dargah Deewan Declares Son Successor

The Deewan of the Ajmer Dargah, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, has declared his son Nasiruddin Chisti as his rightful successor, amid objections from some caretakers of the 12 century shrine in Rajasthan.He made the declaration on Saturday night at a traditional ceremony during the Urs of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, which ends on Sunday.The deewan is the spiritual head of the shrine.However, some of the khadims or caretakers raised objections to Khan's decision and did not allow the father-son duo to enter together the dargah's sanctum sanctorum to perform a ritual last night.Khan wanted to perform some ritual and wanted to enter the sanctorum along with his son Chisti, but the duo was stopped, police said."There was some issue between Deewan Khan and the khadims. Khan wanted to entre the sanctum sanctorum with his son, but were not allowed by the caretakers. The police had to intervene," police official said on Saturday.Later, early on Saturday after discussion, the khadims opened the gates and the father-son duo returned to the sanctum sanctorum, police said.Other rituals and functions were not affected normally, Superintendent of Police, Ajmer, Rajendra Singh said.