Ajmer Dargah Head Slams Pakistan PM for Calling 9/11 Mastermind Osama bin Laden a 'Martyr'

File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

In the Pakistan parliament, PM Imran Khan had addressed the terrorist as a "martyr".

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 10:38 PM IST
The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, condemned Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement of calling slain terrorist Osama bin Laden a "martyr".

In the Pakistan parliament, PM Khan addressed the terrorist as a "martyr", which reflects that terrorism is part of Pakistan's "state policy", Abedin said in a statement on Saturday. He condemned the statement, saying it is shameful.

"This statement of the Pakistan prime minister is clearly showing the country's attitude towards terrorism," Abedin said, alleging that countries like China gave weapons and financial support to countries like Pakistan to promote terrorism.

