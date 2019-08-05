Ajmer Sharif Dargah Dewan Hails Scrapping of Article 370, Congratulates Modi, Amit Shah
Appealing to the people of Kashmir to not be misled by separatists and local political parties in the Valley, Khan called upon them to join the mainstream for progress of their families, society and the country.
CRPF personnel guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar. (PTI Photo)
Ajmer: Ajmer Sharif Dargah's spiritual head Zainul Abedin Ali Khan on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Appealing to the people of Kashmir to not be misled by separatists and local political parties in the Valley, Khan called upon them to join the mainstream for progress of their families, society and the country.
"It is a historic day for the country which will be written in golden words. I congratulate parliamentarians, Prime Minister and Home Minister. Now, talks will be held for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Article 370 status was temporary and the government has fulfilled its promise," Khan said in a statement.
He said that the move has opened the way for development in Kashmir. Entire country is with the government and NRIs are also welcoming the move.
The government on Monday revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Possible Tattoo and It Has a Ranbir Kapoor Connection
- India vs West Indies | Could Have Won the Match if 20 Overs Were Bowled: Powell
- Arthur Recommends Sacking of Sarfaraz as Pakistan Captain
- Thanos Could Have Accidentally Snapped Himself Too, Suggest Avengers Endgame Writers
- Maruti Suzuki Swift for Sale on OLX Gets Stolen by Thieves, Police Catch Them By Posing as Buyers