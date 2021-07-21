Ajoy Mehta, Uddhav Thackeray’s Aide & State RERA Chief, Under IT Scanner for Plush Mumbai Flat

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide, retired IAS officer Ajoy Mehta, is under the IT scanner for a flat he owns in the plush Nariman Point area of South Mumbai.

Income Tax sources told CNN-News18 that Mehta — former state chief secretary — had purchased the flat, which is about 1,076 square feet, last year for Rs 5.33 crore from a company called Anamitra Properties Private Limited, which in turn acquired the same in the year 2009 for Rs 4 crore.

The IT department alleges that this is a shell company as it has found out that the two shareholders live in a small chawl in Mumbai. They have been identified as Kamesh Nathuni Singh, who doesn’t have IT returns that have been filed, and Shyam Narayan Yadav, who lives in a chawl near Oberoi Mall, Western Express Highway.

What led to the suspicion of the IT department was that it found during its preliminary probe that the shareholders are people with very low income and didn’t have the capacity to purchase properties worth crores such as this flat.

Mehta currently is the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) chief.

The Income Tax department has provisionally attached the property and issued a show cause notice to the firm that sold the property to Mehta in a multi-crore deal.

