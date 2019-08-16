AK-47, Explosives Recovered from Bihar MLA Anant Kumar Singh's Residence

Patna: An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the ancestral house of controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh on Friday during a raid which also yielded a large number of ammunition and explosives.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the house of Singh a multiple term MLA from Mokama at Nadawan village in Barh sub-division of rural Patna where bomb disposal squad has also been summoned to defuse the explosives that have been recovered.

We had received information that some illegal arms and explosives were stashed inside the house. Accordingly, we conducted a raid. The AK-47 rifle was found wrapped in sheets of paper. Ammunition and explosives were also recovered and bomb disposal squad will do the needful, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters at Barh, about 70 kms from here.

Notably, Singh nicknamed "Chhote Sarkar" has long criminal record and was recently summoned to the Police Headquarters in Patna for giving his voice sample in

connection with a bid on the life of a Mokama-based contractor.

The MLA angrily reacted to the raid conducted on his ancestral house and alleged a conspiracy has been hatched against me at the behest of Lalan Singh as part of which weapons not belonging to me are being shown as having been recovered. My house has also been badly vandalized during the raid.

Notably, Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan is the JD(U) MP from Munger the Lok Sabha constituency under which Mokama assembly segment falls. He had clinched the seat defeating the Mokama MLAs wife Neelam Devi who contested on a Congress ticket by a huge margin.

However, Mishra debunked the allegations levelled by the MLA and pointed out the raid was carried out in presence of a magistrate, in accordance with law, as well as the caretaker of the house. Moreover, videography has been done of the entire exercise.

Singh was formerly known to be close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar but fell out with the latter ahead of the 2015 assembly elections which led to his exit from the JD(U) and contesting and retaining his seat as an Independent.

Thereafter, the MLA - known for his strong-arm tactics has been accusing JD(U) leaders of conspiring against him to get him framed in criminal cases.

Notably, Singh had made his political debut in 2005 on a JD(U) ticket when he wrested back Mokama from another gangster-turned-politician Suraj Bhan Singh. The seat was

earlier held by Anant Singhs elder brother Dilip Singh, who had served as a minister in the Rabri Devi government.

