AK-47 Rifle, 5 Kg Heroin Recovered Along International Border with Pakistan in Amritsar
AK-47 Rifle, 5 Kg Heroin Recovered Along International Border with Pakistan in Amritsar
An AK 47 rifle. (Reuters)
An AK-47 rifle, a pistol and some cartridges along with five kilograms of heroin were recovered from Daoke village near the international border with Pakistan, police on Tuesday. The consignment of drugs and weapons was dumped by some smuggler, they said.
Police said they were investigating the matter.