Akal Takht Lends Support to Muslim Groups Protesting Against CAA

Amritsar: Muslim groups protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Law have gained another ally in the Akal Takht as the top temporal body extended its support to them.

Takht head Giani Harpreet Singh met a delegation led by Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan in Amritsar, NDTV reported, where Singh assured Khan of his community's support to the efforts.

Singh said there was fear and insecurity among minorities, which was not good for the country. He added that Sikhs would always stand against injustice, and for its victims.

The Takht chief said that he received a similar request for support from another Muslim group. He asked Khan to rope in Hindu groups and discuss the same issue with them as many of them shared the same insecurities, adding that he hoped everyone would grace one platform to maintain peace in the country.

Khan said the Sikh group's support had ignited hope in him towards his attempt against those who wanted India to become a nation based on one religion.

Sikhs form one of the minority groups, who from three countries -- Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan -- have been granted an easier path to Indian Citizenship. However, many people are scared that the combined exercise of CAA and NRC will be discriminatory to Muslims across the country.

