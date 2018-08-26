A group of people attacked me & my relatives in #NewYork. This will not scare me away from my path to serve the community. I have fought & I will fight till my last breath.Such cowardly incidents do not scare me.🙏 @SushmaSwaraj @USAmbIndia @IndiainNewYork https://t.co/au9SUx1qrt — Manjit Singh GK (@ManjitGK) August 21, 2018

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief and Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh GK was assaulted allegedly by pro-Khalistan individuals, during which one of his associates was injured.A group of nearly 30 people, supporting the 'Khalistan 2020 referendum', kicked and pushed Singh to the ground outside a Yuba city gurdwara on Saturday, causing his turban to fall off. A news agency stated that his face was also blackened."I am hurt. They pushed me and kicked me brutally. It was a brutal murderous attack," he told PTI over phone from California. He said one of his associates has been hospitalised while the police has arrested three people in connection with the attack.The DSGMC chief said that the attack will not deter or intimidate him. "We are not going to shy away," he said, adding that those demanding Khalistan can continue their fight but resorting to violence is not the answer. "We will not be part of this fight for Khalistan," he saidSingh, who had travelled to California following a visit to New York, said the purpose of his visit was to hold discussions among the Sikh community about the 550th birthday anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, to be commemorated next year.This is the second such attack on the gurdwara body chief in a week. Earlier on Monday, the gurdwara president and his family were heckled outside a TV studio in New York. The incident came to light after he tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.Meanwhile, 'Sikhs For Justice' (SFJ), a group demanding justice for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims and supporting the 'Khalistan 2020 referendum, in a statement issued through its legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, accused Singh and his supporters of "instigating violent attacks on pro-Khalistan activists" who were "peacefully protesting" in the SAD leader's presence in Yuba City Gurdwara.Pannun said the SFJ has also filed a complaint against Singh with the US Department of Justice for violations of the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA) laws. He said SFJ filed the complaint against Singh for holding, attending and addressing political gatherings in the US in violations of FARA laws."We will now ask US Immigration to take notice of illegal activities of Singh and make him inadmissible to the United States," he said.Members of pro-Khalistan separatists groups in UK and US have stepped up protests recently.In London, one of the groups had organised ‘London Declaration on Referendum 2020’ rally on August 12, triggering a diplomatic row as India had warned the UK to take bilateral ties into consideration. However, the UK government distanced itself from the issue.In recent Monsoon Session, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir had told Lok Sabha that a few foreign-based pro-Khalistan terrorists and fringe elements have issued threat messages and posted video containing threats to leaders in India."The government of India is closely engaged with the governments of the concerned countries to address our concerns relating to anti-India activities being undertaken by such elements from these countries," Ahir said.(With inputs from PTI)