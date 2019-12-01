Akali MLA Blackens Aurangzeb Lane's Signboard in New Delhi, Calls Mughal Emperor a 'Murderer'
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that Aurangzeb was a 'murderer' who killed Guru Tegh Bahadur and tortured Guru Gobind Singh's sons.
A man cleans the Aurangzeb Lane singboard that was blackened by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa along with other Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members blackened Aurangzeb Lane signboard in Lutyens' Delhi on Sunday and demanded removal of Mughal emperor's name from road signages and textbooks.
Aurangzeb was a "murderer" who killed Guru Tegh Bahadur and tortured Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Sirsa said. "People need to be reminded of Aurangzeb's bloody past on this day of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day," Sirsa said justifying his action.
The DSGMC president said the central government and states should ensure that no roads were named after Aurangzeb and he was not taught in school and colleges. "It is surprising that Aurangzeb was glorified despite his atrocities on Sikh gurus. There should be a debate in the Parliament over who is responsible for this," he said.
The Mughal emperor was "systematically" glorified after Independence, and not only roads were named after him, he is taught in school and colleges, Sirsa said. Sirsa was accompanied by Akali Dal leader Harmeet Singh Kalka, Kulvant Singh Baarh and Vicky Mann.
Notably, in 2015, the NDMC had renamed Aurangzeb Road as APJ Abdul Kalam Road on former president, but the lane's name remained the same.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Emerges as Favourite
- WhatsApp Can Move Aside: You May Soon Make Calls Over Wi-Fi on Your Phone
- Reebok Forever Floatride Energy Review: Ultra Boosted Egos Put in Their Place
- Ballon d'Or 2019 Winner Leaked in Viral Photo With Complete Vote Rankings
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.