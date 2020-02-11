Akanksha Ola (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Akanksha Ola (Cong) is Trailing.

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Akanksha Ola is a Indian National Congress candidate from Model Town constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business. Akanksha Ola's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 41 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs. 16.4 crore which includes Rs. 4.2 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 12.2 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 17.6 lakh of which Rs. 5.4 lakh is self income. Akanksha Ola's has total liabilities of Rs. 4.3 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Model Town are: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (AAP), Akanksha Ola (INC), Kapil Mishra (BJP), Parmod Kumar Sahani (BSP), Ambika Prasad Verma (SBP), Babu Ram Pal (BSKP), Rajesh Kumar Tiwari (PRC), Vikas (AAPP).

