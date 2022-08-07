Akasa Air Launch: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia to Flag Off Inaugural Mumbai-Ahmedabad Flight Today

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will on Sunday flag off Akasa Air’s first commercial flight that will operate on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Akasa Air, which is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and aviation veterans Aditya Ghosh and Vinay Dube, got its air operator certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 7.

The airline’s inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 10.05 am and land in Ahmedabad at 11.25 am on Sunday. “The first flight of Akasa Air will be flagged off by Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted on Saturday.

“With the first flight scheduled to take off on August 7, we have seen tremendous response for booking from travellers and our first flight got sold out within a day of going live,” Akasa Air co-founder and chief commercial officer, Praveen Iyer had said on August 2.

“With an aircraft arriving every fortnight, we are delighted to augment our network to meet our commitment of progressively adding more cities along new sectors to establish a pan-India presence,” he said.

Akasa Air would fly between Mumbai-Ahmedabad on August 7 the inaugural day and would later expand the routes to Bengaluru-Kochi (August 12 onwards), Bengaluru-Mumbai (August 19 onwards), Bengaluru-Ahmedabad (August 23 onwards).

