Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Engagement: Celebrities, Industry Captains Attend Mumbai Celebrations
Film superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, actors Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Vidya Balan, filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, lyricist Javed Akhtar were also in attendance.
Mumbai: Top political figures from across parties, industry captains, sports personalities and film stars attended the engagement celebrations of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son, Akash, with diamantaire Russel Mehta's daughter Shloka at the former's residence, Antilia, in south Mumbai.
Among those who attended were Ambani's younger brother Anil Ambani and his wife Tina, Ratan Tata, Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra executive vice chairman and managing director Uday Kotak, Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Zee group chairman Subhash Chandra.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Zaheer Khan attended the engagement celebrations.
Akash and Shloka had, earlier, exchanged rings at an informal ceremony in Goa in March this year. The wedding is expected to take place in December this year.
