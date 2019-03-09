Akash Ambani to Wed Shloka Mehta Today; Tony Blair, Sundar Pichai, Ban Ki-Moon Among Guests

Akash Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, in Mumbai on Saturday.Among those present at the wedding would be Akash’s sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati.The VIP guest list for the wedding also includes former UN secretary general Ban Ki-Moon and his wife, former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali.Other corporate and global leaders on the guest list are Samsung vice chairman JY Lee, International Olympic Committee executive board member Christophe De Kepper, Saudi oil minister Khalid Al Falih, Belgian politician and Member of European Parliament Veronique De Kepper, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, head of Saudi Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumaiyan and his wife, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and his wife Lalitha, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, former US Congressman Eric Cantor and his wife, Morgan Stanley banker Michael Grimes and his wife, Dow Chemical chairman Andrew Liveris and his wife Paula, Chairman of Global Corporate & Investment Banking, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Purna Saggurti and senior MD of Saudi Aramco Ahmed Al-Subaey.Among Indian politicians, the wedding will be attended by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta, railway minister Piyush Goyal, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu and former commerce minister Anand Sharma.