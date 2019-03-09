English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akash Ambani to Wed Shloka Mehta Today; Tony Blair, Sundar Pichai, Ban Ki-Moon Among Guests
The VIP guest list for the wedding also includes former UN secretary general Ban Ki-Moon and his wife, former British PM Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and his wife Anjali Pichai, and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali.
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
New Delhi: Akash Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, will marry his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, in Mumbai on Saturday.
Among those present at the wedding would be Akash’s sister Isha and her husband Anand Piramal, along with Piramal Group chairman Ajay Piramal and his wife Swati.
