'Akash Prime' Missile Proves All-weather Capability, Hits Aerial Target in Successful Launch

The DRDO tested a new version of the Akash Missile - ‘Akash Prime’ successfully from the Integrated Test Range at Odisha’s Chandipur on Monday at around 4:30 pm.

The test was carried out against a high-speed unmanned aerial target which was successfully intercepted by the missile, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said in a press release.

DRDO today conducts Successful Maiden Flight Test of Akash Prime Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/QlvMHtTWVj— DRDO (@DRDO_India) September 27, 2021

The flight test has validated the functioning of complete weapon system consisting of the missile with indigenously developed RF Seeker, Launcher, Multi-Function Radar and Command, Control and Communication system, it said, adding that the test was carried out amidst bad weather conditions, “proving the all-weather capability of the weapon system".

The system performance was validated through the data captured by a number of Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur, the DRDO said. A team of Indian Air Force Officers witnessed the test.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Air Force and the Industry on the second successful flight test of Akash-NG in a span of three days. He said the development of this state-of-the-art missile system will prove to be a force multiplier for air defence capabilities of Indian Air Force.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the teams for successful trial of Akash NG which is capable of intercepting high speed and agile aerial threats.

