Akash Vijayvargiya's 'Khalnayak Hoon Mai' Dance on PM's Birthday Celebration in Indore Goes Viral

Indore: A video of controversial Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya dancing on the famous Hindi film song "Nayak Nahi, Khalnayak Hoon Main" surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

In the video, the legislator, the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, is seen dancing along with his supporters on the song from actor Sanjay Dutts 1993 film 'Khalnayak' at an event organised here to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 69th birthday on Tuesday.

Sources said to celebrate Modi's birthday, Akash Vijayvargiya had organised a "Fun Party" in an auditorium in Vijay Nagar here for children living in slums.

According to the sources, after the programme was over, the music system started playing Hindi songs one after other in auto mode.

When it started playing the "Nayak Nahi, Khalnayak Hoon Main" song, the BJP MLA from from Indore-2 immediately broke into dance along with his supporters, they said.

While Akash Vijayvargiya was not available for comment on the video which has gone viral, the ruling Congress was quick to target the 35-year-old first-time BJP MLA, who hit headlines in June for assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat during a demolition drive.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee media coordinator Narendra Saluja tweeted, "Modi ji, MLA Akash Vijayvargiya (As even after your comment on Ballamar incident - a reference to the bat assault incident - the BJP organization failed to take any action, so now the MLA is challenging you by dancing to the song "Khalnayak hoon main" on your birthday."

Public Works Minister Sajjan Singh Verma took potshots at the father-son duo.

"The father-son should form a dance troupe because these days in terms of entertainment of the public, hero-heroines are getting a little weak. These people in the BJP can do anything other than constructive work to stay in the limelight," Verma said.

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested and jailed for assaulting the civic official in June-end. He was later released on bail.

