INDIA

1-MIN READ

Akashvani Bhavan Sanitized after Employee Who Last Came to Office on April 27 Tests Covid-19 Positive

File photo of AIR's logo.

The employee felt uneasy on May 11, reported to the hospital on May 12 and was confirmed coronavirus positive on May 13, a senior AIR official said on condition of anonymity.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
Akashvani Bhavan, the headquarters of the All India Radio here, was sanitized on Thursday as a precautionary measure after an employee who last attended office on April 27 tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

Most likely the person contracted the infection outside and developed symptoms, the official said.

The entire building has been sanitised as a precaution and a confidence building measure, the official said, adding that work is continuing normally.

